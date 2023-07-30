Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Expands By 23.3%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

UMMA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 5,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

