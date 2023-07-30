Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,869,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGHT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,781. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 106.34%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

