Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 38,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 657,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 135,588 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

