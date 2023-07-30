Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 38,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 657,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 135,588 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

