Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Announces Dividend of $0.37

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3669 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Singapore Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

