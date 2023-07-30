Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $4.75

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.30 to $4.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

