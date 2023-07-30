SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Compass Point upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SITC opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.54.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after buying an additional 1,998,781 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

