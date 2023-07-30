Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.0 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF remained flat at $16.07 during trading on Friday. Skanska AB has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

