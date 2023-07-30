Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.0 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF remained flat at $16.07 during trading on Friday. Skanska AB has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

About Skanska AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.