Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 4,400 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

MTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.46. 173,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

