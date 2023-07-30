Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 423.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.