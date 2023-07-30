Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,296. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

