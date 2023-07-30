Snap’s (SNAP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,296 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

