Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Raised by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 0.5% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,652 shares of company stock worth $115,819,558. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.64. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

