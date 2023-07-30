Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $102,253.47 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $102,253.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,749.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE SHCO opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
About Soho House & Co Inc.
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
