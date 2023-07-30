Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 149,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Soligenix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $14.25.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.89. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 996.96% and a negative return on equity of 589.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Soligenix Company Profile
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
