Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 149,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Soligenix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.89. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 996.96% and a negative return on equity of 589.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Free Report ) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Soligenix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.