Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sonder

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 477,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONDW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 42,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

