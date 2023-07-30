Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFST. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $241.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In related news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 7,821 shares of company stock valued at $195,547 over the last 90 days. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

