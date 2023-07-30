Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

