Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.