SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $181.86. 3,829,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

