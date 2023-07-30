SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,142 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,021. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.