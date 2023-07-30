Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Loop Capital

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of SPOT opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

