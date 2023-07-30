Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Loop Capital

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.80.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SPOT opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
