Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the June 30th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,779.5 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF remained flat at $47.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.47. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.82 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 14.41%. Equities analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

