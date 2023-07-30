SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,795,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. The company has a market capitalization of $441.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.