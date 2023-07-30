S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

STBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

STBA stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

