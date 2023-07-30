Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.97 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $81.97 million and $7.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,177.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00319573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.25 or 0.00864335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00545720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00064009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00131413 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 440,115,871 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

