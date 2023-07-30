Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR 1.085 billion to €1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.71 ($0.79) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €31.17 ($34.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a fifty-two week high of €34.33 ($38.14). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.02. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.16) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $496,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

