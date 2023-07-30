Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY23 guidance to EUR 0.58-0.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE:STVN traded up €0.71 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €31.17 ($34.63). 420,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.86. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a 1-year high of €34.33 ($38.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.16) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. Research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

