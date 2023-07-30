StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.21.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,293.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.