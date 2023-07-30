StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.