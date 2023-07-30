StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on BIOLASE to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $6.75 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $594.00. The firm has a market cap of $211.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($18.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.