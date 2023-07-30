StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

CPSH opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.64.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

