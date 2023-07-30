StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPSH opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.64.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
