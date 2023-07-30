StockNews.com Downgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

