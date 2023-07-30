StockNews.com Lowers Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Up 0.4 %

Mplx stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.