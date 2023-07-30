StockNews.com Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRST opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $583.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,242.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $519,162.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $369,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

