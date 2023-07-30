StockNews.com Upgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.56.

OI stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,212,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 980,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

