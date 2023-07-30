StockNews.com Upgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.56.
O-I Glass Stock Up 0.6 %
OI stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.57.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
