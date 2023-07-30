Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,535 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 189,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

