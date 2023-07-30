Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AMLP traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 981,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.