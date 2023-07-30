Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.08. The company had a trading volume of 433,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

