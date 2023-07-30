Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,577. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.