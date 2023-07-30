Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 345,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,833. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.