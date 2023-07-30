Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $402,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

S&P Global stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.36 and its 200-day moving average is $366.57. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

