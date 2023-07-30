Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $402,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %
S&P Global stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.36 and its 200-day moving average is $366.57. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.