Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up 1.5% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $74,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 504.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 72,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $86.41. 2,051,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,553. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

