Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 610 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

