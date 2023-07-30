Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $16.47 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.4 %

F stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 116,696,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,176,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.