Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $26.13 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,999. The firm has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.