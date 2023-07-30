Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $51.52 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $51,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.30. 719,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.