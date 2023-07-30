Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Short Interest Update

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUEZY remained flat at C$9.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. Südzucker has a 1-year low of C$9.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.13. Südzucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -714.89%.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

