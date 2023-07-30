Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,984. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.