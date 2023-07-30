Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,984. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

