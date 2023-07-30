Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 5,547 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

