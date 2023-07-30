Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.58. 4,736,315 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

