Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $15.97 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

VTV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.71. 2,002,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

